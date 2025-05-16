WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Thursday unveiled HEINZ Verified, a new initiative designed to identify and highlight restaurants that serve HEINZ Ketchup, catering to the 84 percent of consumers who say they prefer restaurants that offer the brand.Part of Kraft Heinz's Away From Home business growth strategy, the program aims to support restaurants by reinforcing their quality credentials and attracting customer loyalty.To kick off the program, Kraft Heinz has partnered with Uber Eats as its first official platform collaborator. Users in select U.S. cities-Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh-can now locate HEINZ Verified restaurants through the Uber Eats app. For a limited period, customers will also receive $5 off orders of $30 or more from these restaurants. Kraft Heinz will further support participating eateries with trend insights, promotional items, branded merchandise, free samples, and digital marketing resources to boost footfall and engagement.Peter Hall, President of Elevation at Kraft Heinz North America, noted that the initiative aims to help restaurants thrive by providing both operators and patrons with premium-quality experiences through trusted products like HEINZ Ketchup.For over 150 years, HEINZ has built a reputation for consistency and taste, which continues to resonate with diners. Kraft Heinz hopes this consumer loyalty will translate into tangible benefits for HEINZ Verified restaurant partners.Alex DiValerio, Head of Restaurant Operations at Uber, stated that the partnership enhances consumer convenience and increases exposure for eateries serving HEINZ products on the Uber Eats platform.The HEINZ Verified program will be featured at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 17-20, 2025, where attendees can learn more and register for the initiative.In addition, Kraft Heinz will launch a digital content series titled Daytrippin', featuring actor and comedian Steven He. The show will follow his road trip from Pittsburgh to Cleveland to Chicago, celebrating regional cuisine and the food lovers behind it.Thursday, KHC closed at $27.49, up 1.18%, and is currently trading after hours at $27.43, down 0.22%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX