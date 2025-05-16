Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is providing an update with respect to the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on May 1, 2025, and as previously announced by the Company. The MCTO was issued by the BCSC in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The audit is nearly complete, and the Company expects to file the Annual Filings within the next few days and no later than June 30, 2025. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the Company's news release issued May 2, 2025, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is a healthcare technology company integrating blockchain infrastructure to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency across the medical ecosystem.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, management expectations that the Company will file the Annual Filings within the time period described herein.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company being unable to file the Annual Filings in the proposed timeframe; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will be able to file the Annual Filings in the proposed time frame.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252359

SOURCE: Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.