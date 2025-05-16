BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade from the euro area and unemployment from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes unemployment data for the first quarter. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent a quarter ago.At 4.00 am ET, final consumer and harmonized prices are due from Italy. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation edged up to 2.0 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area foreign trade data for March. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 17.5 billion compared to a EUR 24.0 billion surplus a month ago.In the meantime, Italy's foreign trade figures are due. The trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 5.15 billion in March from EUR 4.46 billion in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX