Rotkreuz (pta038/15.05.2025/16:15 UTC+2)The Board of Directors of graceNT AG and the owners of Medical Booking B.V. (www.medicalbooking.com) and its parent company, Sinamed BV (both based in the Netherlands), today agreed on a Letter of Intent (LoI). This LoI describes the acquisition of Sinamed BV by graceNT AG as part of an in-kind capital increase in graceNT AG.Sinamed BV's mission is to make healthcare accessible worldwide by acquiring medical and dental practice processes and streamlining them. The company aims to continue its current activities and expand its buy-and-build approach to clinics and healthcare innovations. This includes the careful acquisition and selection of assets such as those of the Medical Booking Group, which is wholly owned by Sinamed BV.The LoI describes the transfer of the assets of Sinamed BV, valued at approximately €750,000, to graceNT AG through the issuance of new shares at a price of CHF 1.04 per share. As part of the in-kind capital increase, Mr. Sinan Belhawi will join the Board of Directors of graceNT AG.This deal will position graceNT AG solidly for long-term, profitable growth in the Benelux and DACH countries.The necessary contracts and resolutions will be adopted before the next Annual General Meeting (AGM). The details will be presented in the invitation to the AGM.The measures described above will result in this year's AGM being postponed to September. The new date will be announced on the graceNT AG website in due course.(end)Emitter: graceNT AG, Blegistrasse 1, 6343 Rotkreuz, SwitzerlandContact Person: Manfred TotzauerPhone: +41 41 5112390E-Mail: ir@gracent.comWebsite: www.gracent.comISIN(s): CH0289720754 (Share)Stock Exchange(s): Free Market in Dusseldorf