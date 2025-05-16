Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:03
1,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,50008:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 08:34 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB "Akola Group": AB Akola Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 9 months of financial year 2024/2025

Finanznachrichten News

AB Akola Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Akola Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar for the 9 months results of the financial year 2024/2025, scheduled on May 22th, 2025 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until May 21st, 2025 to Emilija.Paulauskaite@nasdaq.com (mailto:Emilija.Paulauskaite@nasdaq.com)

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C6F_FLWIS1-9e8zXl32zQQ (https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C6F_FLWIS1-9e8zXl32zQQ)

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt (mailto:m.sileika@akolagroup.lt)
Mob. +370 619 19 403


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.