OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen rose to a 9-day high of 162.46 against the euro and an 8-day high of 103.91 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.93 and 104.31, respectively.Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 193.04 and 144.94 from Thursday's closing quotes of 193.66 and 145.57, respectively.The yen edged up to 174.08 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 174.37.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 161.00 against the euro, 102.00 against the loonie, 190.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback and 171.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX