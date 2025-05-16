CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar rose to 0.6437 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.6395.Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 93.50, 1.7418 and 0.8971 from a recent 8-day low of 92.75, a 4-day low of 1.7520 and a 3-day low of 0.8924, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX