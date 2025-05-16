CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar rebounded from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar rose to 85.92 against the yen and 1.8957 against the euro, from a recent more than a 2-week low of 85.08 and a 1-week low of 1.9104, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.5915 and 1.0872 from recent lows of 0.5866 and 1.0914, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.88 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.07 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX