TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan industrial production expanded for the second straight month in March, revised from a decline estimated initially, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.Industrial production rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in March, slower than February's 2.3 percent increase. In the initial estimate, the rate of decrease was 1.1 percent.Shipments fell 1.8 percent over the month, while inventories showed an increase of 1.2 percent. Data showed that the inventory ratio grew markedly by 4.4 percent.On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 1.0 percent versus a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.Further, data showed that capacity utilization dropped 2.4 percent, extending February's 1.1 percent decrease.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX