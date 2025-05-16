Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
PR Newswire
Genome & Company's Skincare Brand UIQ Expands into North America with Official Amazon Brand Store Launch

Finanznachrichten News
  • Official debut signals full-scale entry into global markets
  • Biome Barrier Cream Mist earns 'Amazon's Choice' designation

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome & Company, a global clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has officially launched its skincare brand UIQ (www.theuiq.com) on Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform in the United States.

Genome & Company's Skincare Brand UIQ Expands into North America with Official Amazon Brand Store Launch

UIQ, renowned for its patented skin-derived microbiome ingredients targeting a range of skin concerns, aims to solidify its North American presence by leveraging Amazon's expansive platform and enhancing direct engagement with global consumers.

Through its dedicated Amazon brand store, UIQ now offers signature products including Biome Barrier Cream Mist (100ml) and Biome Barrier Collagen Firming Cleansing Balm (100ml). These hero products-part of the Biome Barrier, Biome Remedy, and Biome C collections-exemplify the brand's commitment to science-backed, targeted skincare solutions. Notably, the Biome Barrier Cream Mist was awarded the Amazon's Choice badge shortly after launch, in recognition of its superior quality, user reviews, and fulfillment performance.

UIQ also reported outstanding performance during its first participation in Amazon's Spring Sale (March 25-31, local time). As of 5:00 PM KST on April 1, sales had surged by approximately 1,900% compared to its average daily revenue-demonstrating significant growth potential in the U.S. market.

Customer feedback on Amazon has been overwhelmingly favorable, underscoring the product's efficacy and consumer appeal. Many reviewers praised the mist for being "glow-boosting without feeling heavy" and expressed enthusiasm for "discovering a K-beauty brand genuinely committed to skin science."

This successful debut is regarded as a strategic milestone in UIQ's global expansion roadmap. To further strengthen connections with international consumers, UIQ recently launched official Instagram and TikTok accounts. With TikTok serving as a highly influential platform among North American Gen Z audiences, the brand plans to roll out influencer-driven campaigns and viral content to amplify product awareness and engagement.

"This Amazon launch marks a significant milestone in UIQ's global expansion and reflects our commitment to integrating advanced biotechnology with high-performance skincare," said a UIQ spokesperson. "With strong product efficacy and a bold marketing strategy, we are aiming to achieve top category rankings during Amazon's Prime Day."

UIQ is a skincare brand developed by Genome & Company, Korea's leading microbiome research and development firm. Harnessing proprietary functional microbiome ingredients, UIQ offers tailored product lines including the Barrier line for hydration and skin barrier support, the Remedy line for calming care, and the Vitamin C line for brightening and spot correction, each designed to address specific skin concerns with precision and efficacy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687095/Genome___Company_s_Skincare_Brand_UIQ_Expands_North_America_Official.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genome--companys-skincare-brand-uiq-expands-into-north-america-with-official-amazon-brand-store-launch-302455138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
