AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the third straight month in March, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.Exports rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in February. Further, this was the fastest growth in four months.The overall growth in March was mainly due to higher exports of machinery, chemical products, food, and luxury goods, the agency said.Imports were also 2.1 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of more chemical products, electrotechnical and optical equipment, machinery, means of transport, and food and luxury goods.In the CBS Export Radar of May, the conditions for exports were less favourable than in the radar of March.