Quantum Computing Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Dr. Yuping Huang, Interim Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented, "QCi delivered solid operational and financial progress in the first quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and advancing key strategic initiatives. We completed construction during the quarter of our Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona, a major milestone that positions us to meet growing demand for thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips, underscored by the announcement of a fifth purchase during the period. We're encouraged by our early traction, which is the first step in what we believe is a significant, multi-year opportunity to serve the expanding markets in datacom, telecom, and quantum-enabled applications. In parallel, we continued to deepen engagement with both government and commercial partners, reinforcing the growing interest in our quantum and photonic machines and positioning QCi to capitalize on emerging opportunities ahead."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

First quarter 2025 revenues totaled approximately $39,000 (33% gross margin) compared to $27,000 (41% gross margin) generated in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin can vary at our current revenue levels. As such, the year-over-year decrease is not unexpected.

First quarter 2025 operating expenses totaled $8.3 million compared to the previous year's first quarter operating expenses of $6.3 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher employee-based expenses.

The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $17.0 million, or $0.13 per basic share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.4 million or $(0.08) per basic share for the same period of the previous year. The increase in net income this quarter was primarily due to a $23.6 million non-cash gain on the mark-to-market valuation of the Company's warrant liability as a result of our merger with QPhoton in June 2022.

Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $242.5 million, increasing from $153.6 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 increased by $87.5 million to $166.4 million from year-end 2024. During the first quarter, the Company raised total net proceeds of $93.6 million through a private placement offering of common stock.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2025 were $21.7 million, a decrease of $24.6 million compared to year-end 2024, driven primarily by the previously-mentioned non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's warrant liability.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had shareholders' equity totaling $220.8 million.

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry Update : During the quarter, QCi completed construction of its Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona, achieving a key milestone in scaling its U.S.-based TFLN manufacturing services. The Company is now establishing its process design kit (PDK) and filling customer orders. To date, the Company has received five initial orders for its foundry services.

: During the quarter, QCi completed construction of its Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, Arizona, achieving a key milestone in scaling its U.S.-based TFLN manufacturing services. The Company is now establishing its process design kit (PDK) and filling customer orders. To date, the Company has received five initial orders for its foundry services. Advancing Quantum Machine Adoption: On January 15, 2025, QCi announced a collaboration with Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Sanders TDI), a non-profit drug discovery institute comprising Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medicine. Through this partnership, Sanders TDI will leverage cloud-based access to QCi's Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine to support computational chemistry and biomolecular modeling research. This collaboration highlights growing adoption of QCi's quantum systems in real-world biomedical applications.

On January 15, 2025, QCi announced a collaboration with Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Sanders TDI), a non-profit drug discovery institute comprising Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medicine. Through this partnership, Sanders TDI will leverage cloud-based access to QCi's Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine to support computational chemistry and biomolecular modeling research. This collaboration highlights growing adoption of QCi's quantum systems in real-world biomedical applications. Board Appointment Strengthens Strategic Leadership: On March 26, 2025, QCi appointed Eric Schwartz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Schwartz brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy, with a strong track record guiding companies through commercialization and manufacturing scale-up. His expertise will support QCi's growth initiatives as the Company advances its TFLN chip foundry and drives market adoption of its quantum machines.

On March 26, 2025, QCi appointed Eric Schwartz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Schwartz brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy, with a strong track record guiding companies through commercialization and manufacturing scale-up. His expertise will support QCi's growth initiatives as the Company advances its TFLN chip foundry and drives market adoption of its quantum machines. Strengthening Sales & Market Presence : The Company continued to expand its commercial and government engagement, participating in numerous trade shows and conferences during the quarter to showcase its quantum optimization and photonic chip solutions to prospective customers and partners.

: The Company continued to expand its commercial and government engagement, participating in numerous trade shows and conferences during the quarter to showcase its quantum optimization and photonic chip solutions to prospective customers and partners. Advancing Strategic Partnerships with NASA: Subsequent to the quarter on April 30, 2025, QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at approximately $406,000 through Analytical Mechanics Associates (AMA) to support NASA's Langley Research Center. Under the project, QCi will use its Dirac-3 quantum computer to develop a quantum-based technique for removing sunlight noise from space-based LIDAR data, an obstacle that has historically limited NASA's ability to conduct reliable daytime Earth observation. This project builds on QCi's prior work with NASA.

Subsequent to the quarter on April 30, 2025, QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at approximately $406,000 through Analytical Mechanics Associates (AMA) to support NASA's Langley Research Center. Under the project, QCi will use its Dirac-3 quantum computer to develop a quantum-based technique for removing sunlight noise from space-based LIDAR data, an obstacle that has historically limited NASA's ability to conduct reliable daytime Earth observation. This project builds on QCi's prior work with NASA. Expanding Commercial Adoption of Quantum Solutions: Subsequent to the quarter, QCi secured two additional customer orders, reflecting growing global demand for its quantum machines. On April 1, 2025, the Company announced the sale of a Quantum Photonic Vibrometer to the Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, supporting advanced research in non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring. Later in the month, on April 22, 2025, QCi announced the sale of an EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major automotive manufacturer for research and development use. These orders underscore QCi's strategy to broaden awareness and adoption of its quantum solutions across both academic and industrial markets globally.

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)





March 31,



December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 166,429



$ 78,945

Accounts receivable, net



20





27

Inventory



131





18

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



660





161

Total current assets



167,240





79,151

Property and equipment, net



9,976





8,212

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,419





1,522

Intangible assets, net



8,196





8,972

Goodwill



55,573





55,573

Other non-current assets



129





129

Total assets

$ 242,533



$ 153,559



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,022



$ 1,372

Accrued expenses



647





2,134

Deferred revenue



83





79

Other current liabilities



990





974

Total current liabilities



3,742





4,559

Derivative liability



16,902





40,532

Operating lease liabilities



1,062





1,181

Total liabilities



21,706





46,272

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 thousand shares authorized;















137,322 thousand and 129,012 thousand shares issued and outstanding















as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



14





13

Additional paid-in capital



404,313





307,756

Accumulated deficit



(183,500)





(200,482)

Total stockholders' equity



220,827





107,287

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 242,533



$ 153,559



QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2025



2024

Total revenue

$ 39



$ 27

Cost of revenue



26





16

Gross profit



13





11

Operating expenses















Research and development



2,985





2,220

Sales and marketing



672





451

General and administrative



4,642





3,659

Total operating expenses



8,299





6,330

Loss from operations



(8,286)





(6,319)

Non-operating income (expense)















Interest and other income



1,696





38

Interest expense, net



(58)





(155)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



23,630





-

Income (loss) before income tax provision



16,982





(6,436)

Income tax provision



-





-

Net income (loss)



16,982





(6,436)



















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 16,982



$ (6,436)



















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.13



$ (0.08)

Diluted

$ 0.11



$ (0.08)

Weighted average shares used in computing net earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic



135,217





81,934

Diluted



153,006





81,934



