Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 11:24
24,425 Euro
-0,14 % -0,035
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 23:13 Uhr
AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2025 Annual Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Final voting results will be posted to the AT&T Investor Relations website

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting on May 15.
  • All 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.
  • Once final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was virtually held today in Dallas, Texas.

At the meeting, all 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (93.7% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2025 proxy statement (90.7% of votes cast in favor).

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

© 2025 PR Newswire
