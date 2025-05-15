AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2025 Annual Meeting

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Final voting results will be posted to the AT&T Investor Relations website

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting on May 15.

All 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.

Once final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was virtually held today in Dallas, Texas.

At the meeting, all 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (93.7% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2025 proxy statement (90.7% of votes cast in favor).

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

