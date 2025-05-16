PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's jobless rate rose marginally in the first quarter, the statistical office INSEE reported Friday.The ILO unemployment rate stood at 7.4 percent, up from 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. The rate matched economists' expectations.The statistical office said the rate was slightly above its lowest level since 1982 and clearly below its peak level reached in the second quarter of 2015.The number of unemployed people increased 64,000 from the previous quarter to 2.4 million.The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 also rose slightly in the first quarter, to 19.2 percent from 19.1 percent in the preceding quarter.Data showed that the employment rate rose by 0.4 points to 69.5 percent from 69.1 percent in the prior quarter.The permanent employment rate rose to 51.3 percent, which was the highest since INSEE started measuring it on a quarterly basis in 2003.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX