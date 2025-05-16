BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production growth quickened in the first quarter of 2025, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.Industrial production advanced 8.5 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, much faster than the 2.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter.Further, this was the sharpest growth since the second quarter of 2021, when production had grown 15.5 percent.The output produced in the manufacturing sector was 9.9 percent higher compared to last year, and mining and quarrying output rose by 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity supply segment showed a renewed decline of 6.3 percent.Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, increased 7.3 percent annually in the March quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the final quarter of 2024.Data showed that the growth in construction output accelerated to 4.3 percent in the March quarter from 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.During March, industrial production grew 12.7 percent annually versus a 1.3 percent increase a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX