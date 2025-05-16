EQS-News: Befesa S.A.
/ Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Dividende
BEFESA
Convening Notice
The following information is available until the ending of the AGM on the Company's homepage (https://www.befesa.com/es/investors/general-meeting/) and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg as from the date of publication of this convening notice:
Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the above documents upon request to Befesa S.A. c/o GFEI HV GmbH by sending an e-mail to hv@gfei.de.
The rights of a shareholder to participate in the AGM and to vote shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on 5 June 2025 at midnight (24:00 CEST) (the "Record Date"). Any changes in share ownership after the Record Date will not be taken into account.
a. Proxy voting representative appointed by the Company
Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may appoint Mr. Javier Molina Montes, Executive Chair of the Company, whom failing, Mr. Asier Zarraonandia Ayo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as proxy voting representative appointed by the Company, to participate in and vote at the AGM on their behalf. The proxy voting representative will be bound by the respective instructions of the shareholder provided by the Shareholder Participation Form prior to the AGM.
b. Proxy voting representative appointed by the shareholder
Shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person may also appoint another natural or legal person who needs not to be a shareholder itself to attend and vote at the AGM on their behalf.
A proxy holder may hold a proxy from more than one shareholder without limitation as to the number of shareholders so represented. The proxy holder will have to identify himself on the date of the AGM by presenting a valid identity card or passport.
In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing such entity who wish to physically attend the AGM and vote at the AGM on behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority must be presented at the AGM.
Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM in person will be able to cast their votes during the AGM. Shareholders attending the AGM in person shall carry proof of identity in the form of a valid identity card or passport at the AGM.
In case of ordinary shares owned by a legal entity, individuals representing such entity who wish to attend the AGM in person and vote at the AGM on behalf of such entity, must present evidence of their authority to attend and vote at the AGM by means of a proper document (such as a special power of attorney) issued by the entity represented. Such evidence of authority must be presented at the AGM.
Shareholders who wish to vote by post may exercise their voting rights by casting their votes by correspondence.
(ii) In addition to the Shareholder Participation Form (including the ballot paper to be used to vote by proxy voting representative or to vote by correspondence), the shareholders who intend to participate and exercise their voting rights at the AGM (either in person, representation by proxy or by voting by correspondence) are obliged to submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the Record Date (the "Attestation Form").
4. Additional important information for shareholders
Participation and exercise of voting rights
Shareholders are hereby informed that the participation in and the exercise of voting rights at the AGM is exclusively reserved to such persons that were shareholders on the Record Date and who have adhered to the voting instruction set out in this convening notice.
Transfer of shares after the Record Date is possible subject to usual transfer limitations, as applicable. However, alterations (either positive or negative) of the number of shares owned by the shareholder after the Record Date will have no impact on the participation in and the exercise of voting rights by that shareholder at the AGM. Likewise, any transferee having become owner of the shares after the Record Date has no right to vote at the AGM and may not attend the AGM.
Shareholders, who have validly declared their intention to participate and vote in the AGM by having transmitted their Shareholder Participation Form as mentioned under point B. 3.1., may also express their votes subsequently provided, however, that their ballot paper (which is included in the Shareholder Participation Form) or voting instructions transmitted by any other permissible means must be received by Befesa S.A., c/o GFEI HV GmbH by e-mail to hv@gfei.de no later than 13 June 2025 (at 24:00 CEST).
Supplement to the convening notice and submission of proposed resolutions
Shareholder(s) holding individually or collectively at least five per cent (5%) of the issued share capital of the Company are entitled to request the addition of items to the agenda of the AGM and table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the AGM by sending such request at the latest on 28 May 2025 to the following address hv@gfei.de (with a copy to AGM@befesa.com).
Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i) the wording of the new requested agenda item, (ii) the justification or the wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be included, and (iii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the Company may confirm receipt of the request.
Where the requests entail a modification of the agenda for the AGM already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised agenda on 4 June 2025 at the latest.
Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by proxy.
The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within fifteen (15) days following the AGM.
Ability to ask questions
Shareholders have the right to ask questions related to items on the agenda of the AGM during the AGM.
The Company will respond on a best effort basis to the questions with respect to the AGM, in particular respecting the good order of the AGM as well as the protection of confidentiality and business interests of the Company. The Company may provide one overall answer to the questions having the same content. An answer shall be deemed to be given if the relevant information is available on the Company's internet site in a question and answer format or by the mere reference by the Company to its internet site.
Other important information for shareholders
By submitting their proxy voting form or their vote by correspondence, the shareholders agree to appoint Mr. Javier Molina Montes as chairman and Mr. Rafael Pérez Gómez as scrutineer as part of the bureau of the AGM. The chairman will designate a secretary for the AGM. If any of the persons mentioned above cannot, for any reason whatsoever, attend the AGM, the shareholders agree that Mr. Javier Molina Montes may appoint other persons to act as chairman and scrutineer at the AGM.
Luxembourg, 16 May 2025
Javier Molina Montes
Executive Chair
