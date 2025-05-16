Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech appoints Anders Mattson as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Sdiptech AB (publ) ("Sdiptech" or "the Company") has appointed Anders Mattson as the new CEO of the Company as of 1 June 2025. Anders will succeed Bengt Lejdström who will return to the role as CFO. The change creates the conditions for accelerated delivery on the business strategy while continuity is maintained.

Anders Mattson is currently Executive Vice President and Head of Sdiptech's largest business area, Supply chain & Transportation. Prior to joining Sdiptech in 2018, Anders held several roles at Munters, including CEO of an international subsidiary and global segment director within a business area.

Bengt Lejdström served as CFO of Sdiptech during the period 2018 - 2023, before becoming the CEO of the Company in December 2023.

"To accelerate the delivery on the Company's strategy, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Anders Mattson as the new CEO of Sdiptech. Anders has worked operationally and close to the business at Sdiptech since 2018 and successfully developed the Company's largest business area. To ensure continuity, Bengt Lejdström will return to the role of CFO, a role he has successfully held at Sdiptech for six years. The Board is convinced that this management change creates the necessary conditions to return to organic profit growth and increase the return on capital employed," says Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board.

"I am grateful for the trust by the Board. Sdiptech has a clear strategy going forward and my focus will be to accelerate the execution by implementing a stronger business focus and greater conditions for decision-making throughout the organisation. This includes, not least, continuing the work to optimise our capital allocation, including through the previously communicated review to ensure that the portfolio fully reflects the Company's current strategy. I now look forward to working with Bengt and the Sdiptech team to create the conditions to deliver on this journey," says Anders Mattson, incoming CEO.

Following these changes, Sdiptech's current CFO Susanna Zethelius will leave the company after her notice period.

Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board, +46 708 30 96 00, jan.samuelson@independia.eu

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

This information is information that Sdiptech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-16 08:30 CEST.