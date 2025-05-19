Sdiptech AB (publ): Summary from Annual General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

The shareholders of Sdiptech AB (publ) (the "Company") gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday 19 May 2025 for the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting").

The income statements and balance sheets for the Company and the group were approved and the Board of Directors and the Managing Director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 8.00 per preference share to be paid quarterly with SEK 2.00 per preference share. Record dates for dividends on the preference shares are 13 June 2025, 15 September 2025, 15 December 2025, and 13 March 2026. The Meeting resolved that no dividends shall be paid on ordinary shares of series A or B and that the remaining accumulated results instead are carried forward on new account.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Meeting resolved (i) that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members (ii) the re-election of Johnny Alvarsson, Birgitta Henriksson, Jan Samuelson, Kristina Schauman and Joakim Landholm, and new election of Jakob Holm, as members of the Board of Directors, and (iii) the re-election of Jan Samuelson as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on fees to the Board of Directors. The Board members will receive SEK 320,000 per Board member and SEK 910,000 to the Chairman of the Board. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that fees for work within the company's Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 205,000 to the Chairman and SEK 70,000 per member. The company's Investment Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 100,000 to the Chairman and SEK 50,000 per member. For the Company's Remuneration Committee, a fee of SEK 40,000 shall be paid to the Chairman and SEK 20,000 per member.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the registered accounting firm PwC Sweden was re-elected as the auditor of the Company, with the authorised public accountant Anna Rosendal as the auditor in charge. The auditors' fee shall be paid upon approval of their invoice.

The Meeting passed a resolution in accordance with the proposal of the year's Nomination Committee to authorize the Chairman of the Board of Directors to contact the largest shareholders by vote as of 30 September 2025 and ask these shareholders to appoint members who would constitute the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee shall consist of three members. The chairman of the board shall be an adjunct member of the Nomination Committee and be the convener of the Nomination Committee's meetings.

The Meeting approved the board's remuneration report.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board to decide, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or several occasions resolve to issue ordinary shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or with in kind or by way of set-off, or other conditions. The total increase of the number of ordinary shares, which includes issuance, conversion or subscription for new shares, may - where it entails a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights - correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the current number outstanding ordinary shares, adjusted for any splits or similar.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the company, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, offers managers and senior executives to acquire a maximum of 650,000 warrants divided into two series, (a) 325,000 warrants of series 2025/2028 and (b) 325,000 warrants of series 2025/2029. Acquisition of warrants shall be made at market value. Details of the programs are available on the company's website.

The purpose of the programme is, among other things, for senior executives within the Group to be able to take part in and work for a positive development in the value of the company's shares through their own investment and thereby achieve increased alignment of interests between them and the company's shareholders, and to contribute to senior executives increasing their shareholding in the company in the long term.

