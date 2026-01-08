Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech appoints Nico van der Merwe as new Head of Energy & Electrification

Sdiptech AB (publ) has appointed Nico van der Merwe as Head of Energy & Electrification. Nico assumed his position on the 5 January 2026 and is part of the group executive management team.

Nico van der Merwe is an experienced leader with achievements in the electrification industry throughout diverse geographies, with extensive knowledge and experience from various relevant companies such as Signify and Schneider Electric. Nico joins Sdiptech from Signify, where he most recently held the position as CEO for UK & Ireland as well as responsible for the Europe West Cluster.



"In my view, Sdiptech has an attractive position within the growing infrastructure segment, and I like their business model of operating businesses while continuing to grow through acquisitions. I am delighted to be able to join the Sdiptech team in the coming journey", says Nico van der Merwe.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Mattson, CEO, +46 706 26 54 80, anders.mattson@sdiptech.com

About Us

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se