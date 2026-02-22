Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech resolves on redemption of all preference shares

As part of streamlining the company's financing, the Board of Directors of Sdiptech AB (publ) has today resolved on a mandatory redemption of all preference shares for a total redemption payment of approximately SEK 184 million, corresponding to SEK 105.00 per preference share.

In accordance with the redemption clause in the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors of Sdiptech has resolved to reduce the company's share capital by SEK 43,750 (from SEK 993,548.45), through mandatory redemption of all 1,750,000 preference shares in connection with the next distribution of dividends for the preference share. The total redemption proceeds will amount to SEK 183,750,000, corresponding to SEK 105.00 per preference share. In connection with the redemption, the previously resolved dividend of SEK 2.00 per preference share will also be paid, which is the last of the dividends resolved for the preference shares at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Background and rationale

Sdiptech initially issued preference shares in 2015 and Sdiptech's financial structure has since then changed as the business has developed. The preference shares currently account for less than 5 percent of Sdiptech's total financing and are the most expensive form. In order to streamline the same, the Board of Directors has decided on redemption of all preference shares.

Redemption of preference shares

In accordance with § 6, item 5 (iii) of the Articles of Association, the redemption amount for each redeemed preference share shall amount to SEK 105.00 per preference share, which corresponds to 105 percent of the subscription price at the time of the issue of preference shares.

The record date for both redemption and dividend are, according to the previously decided date for the dividend, 13 March 2026. Shareholders who wish to sell preference shares should note that the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is 11 March 2026. The redemption procedure is automatic, which means that the shareholders do not need to take any action. Holders of preference shares are entitled and obliged to have all their preference shares redeemed.

Payment of the redemption amount of SEK 105.00 and dividend of SEK 2.00 per preference share is expected to take place on March 18, 2026. Payment will be made to the bank account linked to each preference shareholder's VP account. For shareholders whose preference shares are registered in the name of a nominee with a bank or other nominee, payment is made in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures.

Timetable

11 March 2026 Last day for disposal of preference shares not to be subject to redemption

13 March 2026 Record date for preference share dividend and redemption

18 March 2026 Expected payment of redemption proceeds and dividend

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Jan Samuelson, Chairman of the Board, +46 70 830 96 00, jan.samuelson@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

This information is information that Sdiptech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-22 20:30 CET.