Referring to a press release from Sdiptech AB (publ), the Board of Directors has resolved on a mandatory redemption of Sdiptech AB (publ)'s remaining 1,750,000 preference shares. Upon Sdiptech AB (publ)'s application, Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to delist the company's preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The last day of trading will be March 11, 2026.

Short name: SDIP PREF ISIN code: SE0006758348 Order book ID: 106736

For further information about the redemption procedure, please see Sdiptech AB (publ)'s press release published on February 22, 2026.