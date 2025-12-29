Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech acquires STORR B.V and strengthens Sdiptech's growing cold-chain cluster

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 100 percent of the shares in STORR B.V., a leading provider of premium partition wall solutions for refrigerated transport, based in the Netherlands. STORR delivers high-quality products known for reliability, durability, and outstanding thermal performance. The company has an annual turnover of approximately EUR 2.3 million with good profitability.

Founded in 2005, STORR has built a strong position in the European market, particularly among refrigerated fleet operators and commercial vehicle body builders. STORR's partition walls are regarded as best in class, with superior ease of use, long service life, and excellent temperature-control capability. Patent protection and a significant aftermarket share further reinforce STORR's competitive position and high margins.

"STORR is a complementary addition to Sdiptech's growing cold-chain cluster" says Daniel Unge, Head of business area Supply Chain & Transportation at Sdiptech. "Together with our existing businesses, such as GAH Refrigeration and JR Industries, STORR strengthens our ability to support customers across the full spectrum of temperature-controlled transport solutions."

The market for insulated and temperature-controlled transport remains resilient, driven by rising demand from food distribution, pharmaceutical logistics, and fleet upgrades across Europe. Growth potential is particularly strong in Germany, where STORR is seeing an increasing adoption of its products.

"As demand for efficient and reliable thermal management increases, STORR remains committed to delivering the highest-performing partition wall systems in the industry," says Ronald Bos, Managing Director of STORR. "Joining Sdiptech gives us an excellent opportunity to strengthen our market presence and accelerate our international growth."

STORR will become the second business unit in the Netherlands owned by Sdiptech and will be part of the business area Supply Chain & Transportation as of December 2025.

More information about STORR is available at: https://www.storrwall.shop/

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

About Us

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se