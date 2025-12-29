Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRL9 | ISIN: SE0003756758 | Ticker-Symbol: 938
Frankfurt
29.12.25 | 08:18
17,280 Euro
-0,17 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SDIPTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SDIPTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,37017,69010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2025 08:30 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech acquires STORR B.V and strengthens Sdiptech's growing cold-chain cluster

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 100 percent of the shares in STORR B.V., a leading provider of premium partition wall solutions for refrigerated transport, based in the Netherlands. STORR delivers high-quality products known for reliability, durability, and outstanding thermal performance. The company has an annual turnover of approximately EUR 2.3 million with good profitability.

Founded in 2005, STORR has built a strong position in the European market, particularly among refrigerated fleet operators and commercial vehicle body builders. STORR's partition walls are regarded as best in class, with superior ease of use, long service life, and excellent temperature-control capability. Patent protection and a significant aftermarket share further reinforce STORR's competitive position and high margins.

"STORR is a complementary addition to Sdiptech's growing cold-chain cluster" says Daniel Unge, Head of business area Supply Chain & Transportation at Sdiptech. "Together with our existing businesses, such as GAH Refrigeration and JR Industries, STORR strengthens our ability to support customers across the full spectrum of temperature-controlled transport solutions."

The market for insulated and temperature-controlled transport remains resilient, driven by rising demand from food distribution, pharmaceutical logistics, and fleet upgrades across Europe. Growth potential is particularly strong in Germany, where STORR is seeing an increasing adoption of its products.

"As demand for efficient and reliable thermal management increases, STORR remains committed to delivering the highest-performing partition wall systems in the industry," says Ronald Bos, Managing Director of STORR. "Joining Sdiptech gives us an excellent opportunity to strengthen our market presence and accelerate our international growth."

STORR will become the second business unit in the Netherlands owned by Sdiptech and will be part of the business area Supply Chain & Transportation as of December 2025.

More information about STORR is available at: https://www.storrwall.shop/

For additional information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

About Us
Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.