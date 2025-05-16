EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.05.2025 / 11:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

City of registered office, country: New York, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 May 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.02 % 10.89 % 10.91 % 1184669009 Previous notification 0.00 % 5.33 % 5.33 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 220222 0.00 % 0.02 % Total 220222 0.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Options 19/09/2025 to 18/12/2026 n/a 23550000 1.99 % Stock Loans - Right of Recall Open n/a 1642192 0.14 % Total 25192192 2.13 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option * 18/09/2026 n/a Cash 8101941 0.68 % Call Option * 18/09/2026 n/a Cash 8645303 0.73 % Future 20/06/2025 n/a Cash 15000000 1.27 % Call Options 19/09/2025 to 17/09/2027 n/a Cash 42137229 3.56 % Put Options 19/09/2025 to 18/12/2026 n/a Physical 26800000 2.26 % Put Options 18/01/2027 n/a Cash 6207210 0.52 % Swaps 22/05/2025 to 27/05/2025 n/a Cash 5000000 0.42 % Total 103789742 8.76 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Jefferies Financial Group Inc. % % % -Jefferies International Limited % 10.89 % 10.91 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with "*" amounting to a combined percentage of 1.41% were not aggregated as they relate to cash settled collar transactions under which, on a consolidated basis, Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. can receive only a maximum amount in cash equivalent to 0.73% of the voting rights in Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft.

Date

15 May 2025





