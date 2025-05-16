WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it is taking a major step to increase transparency and ensure the safety of chemicals in food sold in the country.The agency is launching a stronger, more systematic review process for food chemicals already on the market, especially those that concern consumers most.'No parent should ever worry about what's in their child's food,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'We're taking decisive action and using every authority we have to clean up the food supply and protect American families.'FDA said it will roll out a number of key actions over the coming months.A draft of a modernized, evidence-based prioritization scheme for reviewing existing chemicals will be released for public comment soon.It will be followed by a final, systematic post-market review process shaped by stakeholder input.FDA will publish an updated list of chemicals under review, including BHT, BHA, and ADA. The FDA will also take steps to expedite its review of chemicals currently under the process like phthalates, propylparaben, and titanium dioxide. FDA said it will continue to share information about the status of this work on its public website as part the agency's push for greater transparency.Until now, the FDA has conducted post-market reviews on a case-by-case basis, often in response to citizen petitions or new scientific evidence. This new framework will be proactive, science-based, and built for long-term impact as Americans are demanding more transparency and accountability around food safety, FDA said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX