ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady in April, revised from an increase estimated initially, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Consumer price inflation stood at 1.9 percent in April, the same as in March, which was the highest inflation rate since September 2023. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase in consumer prices was 2.0 percent.The price growth in regulated energy quickened to 31.7 percent from 27.2 percent. Inflation based on unprocessed food accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, costs for unregulated energy showed a decline of 3.4 percent.Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.7 percent, as estimated.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April, revised down from 0.2 percent.Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a slightly slower pace of 2.0 percent in April versus a 2.1 percent growth in March. The latest increase was revised down from 2.1 percent. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.4 percent versus the preliminary estimate of 0.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX