ChangAn Automobile: ChangAn Marks Global Expansion Milestone with Rayong Factory Opening and Assembly of 28.59 Millionth Vehicle

RAYONG, Thailand, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, officially commenced production at its first overseas NEV manufacturing base in Rayong, Thailand, on May 16, 2025. Coinciding with the rollout of its 28.59 millionth vehicle, the right-hand drive DEEPAL S05, the launch marked a historic shift from product exports to full industrial globalisation, underscoring its commitment to green, intelligent manufacturing, brand development, and digital ecosystems. Thai Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, met with ChangAn's Chairman, Zhu Huarong, before the press conference and expressed her support for ChangAn's localised operations and the development of an entire industrial chain in the country. The event also took place against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, marking a major milestone.

Located in Rayong Province, Thailand, the factory covers an area of approximately 960,000 square metres and currently has an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles, which is expected to double by 2027. It will advance localisation, low-carbon development, and long-term cooperation while supporting Thailand's supply chains. ChangAn also aims to create 30,000 jobs and boost local tax revenue as part of its commitment to social responsibility.

ChangAn's Rayong Factory strengthens the strategic foundation of its Vast Ocean Plan, showcasing the Company's ability to build a world-class intelligent manufacturing hub with high quality, efficiency, and low cost. The facility highlights how new energy vehicle production can integrate digitalisation, intelligence, and sustainability, bolstering ChangAn's global expansion. Designed with green and smart principles, the plant uses photovoltaic power, rainwater recycling, recirculating air, virtual simulation, and digital systems to reduce energy use and boost efficiency.

Positioning Thailand as a hub for Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, ChangAn is pursuing its "In Thailand, For Thailand" strategy, and aims to surpass 5 million global sales and 3 million smart new energy vehicle sales by 2030. Over the next three years, ChangAn plans to launch 12 new energy products and accelerate the rollout of AI and assisted-driving technologies. A new spare parts warehouse in Rayong will serve as a global centre for right-hand drive vehicles, targeting a 98% satisfaction rate and 24-hour order delivery. This year, ChangAn will also upgrade its Thai digital service platform, adding AI-powered features including smart vehicle control, remote diagnostics, battery monitoring, and intelligent maintenance to enhance user experience.

Since 2017, ChangAn has launched its third entrepreneurship initiative and pursued global growth through its Green Plan, Intelligent Plan, and Vast Ocean Plan. The Company has built three key brands - CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR - aiming to become a leader in intelligent, low-carbon mobility. In 2024, global sales reached 2.684 million vehicles, a 5.1% increase from the previous year. New energy vehicle sales hit 735,000, up 52.8%. ChangAn launched products in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. Since November 2023, it has introduced seven models in Thailand, including the DEEPAL S07, E07, and AVATR 11, with sales topping 14,000 units and ranking in the country's top four.

"We will continue to focus on long-term growth and local operations. We aim to build this factory as a 'benchmark'," said Mr. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. "Looking ahead, ChangAn stays committed to becoming an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company."

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company. Its product lineup includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. Powered by innovation and industrial upgrading, the Company is committed to sustainable mobility innovation on the road to becoming a world-class auto brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689255/1_ID_e7ba57193f2a.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689256/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-marks-global-expansion-milestone-with-rayong-factory-opening-and-assembly-of-28-59-millionth-vehicle-302457650.html