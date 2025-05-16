ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in March from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.The trade surplus dropped to EUR 3.7 billion in March from EUR 4.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the surplus was EUR 4.4 billion.On an annual basis, exports logged a growth of 5.8 percent, faster than February's 0.9 percent increase. Likewise, import growth accelerated to 7.6 percent from 4.3 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus fell to EUR 3.96 billion in March from EUR 4.6 billion in February.Exports fell 1.0 percent monthly in March due to the reduction in sales of capital goods and consumer durables. Exports to the EU contracted by 5.0 percent, while those to non-EU areas grew 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, imports showed a slight increase of 0.2 percent.During the first quarter, the total trade surplus was EUR 7.8 billion compared to EUR 12.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX