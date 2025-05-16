Brainomix Presents Robust Validation of Its FDA-Cleared e-Lung Technology from its Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

New studies presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference this week validate e-Lung as an accurate tool to identify progressive pulmonary fibrosis

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a company pioneering AI-powered imaging solutions in lung fibrosis and stroke, will be presenting new evidence next week at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference in San Francisco validating its Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology to identify progressive pulmonary fibrosis accurately and sensitively.

Through a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, the global leader in pulmonary fibrosis therapies, Brainomix were granted privileged access to the landmark INBUILD clinical trial dataset to run the first quantitative CT analysis. The results firmly validate e-Lung as a reliable tool for identifying progressive pulmonary fibrosis accurately and sensitively, while also demonstrating its prognostic accuracy in identifying patients at risk of progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Dr Susanne Stowasser, Associate Head of Medicine Therapeutic Area Inflammation at Boehringer Ingelheim said, "As part of our purpose of Transforming Lives for Generations at Boehringer, we seek collaborations to create value for patients. The imaging data presented at ATS from our INBUILD clinical trial in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis are part of a collaboration with Brainomix and others to advance the development of imaging biomarkers for better prognostication and prediction of response to therapy and ultimately patient care."

The studies will be presented on May 21st at ATS by Prof Anand Devaraj and Dr Peter George, both based at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an imaging software that automatically quantifies CT biomarkers in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD), powered by novel, proprietary technology. With a recent expansion of its FDA clearance, the next generation e-Lung technology represents a significant step forward for the care of patients with ILD, with improved AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and a longitudinal assessment functionality that enables clinicians to more easily track results across multiple scan timepoints.

A subset of ILDs, pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung condition that is progressive and life-limiting. Untreated, patients can have a lifespan as short as three to five years from diagnosis, and yet despite this, often wait up to two years to be diagnosed. The key to the best outcome and survival for patients with pulmonary fibrosis is early initiation of treatment. However, identifying patients eligible for treatment based on imaging can be challenging, even for experts.

Dr Peter George, Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton NHS Trust UK and Brainomix Medical Director said, "e-Lung is a powerful tool, more sensitive to progression than visual analysis and more accurate than lung function change. This ability to accurately identify serial change can help physicians to make better treatment decisions at an earlier time point. The prognostic capabilities also allow physicians to prioritize at-risk patients for earlier follow-up, and to escalate their care in a more timely manner."

The Brainomix and Boehringer strategic partnership announced in 2024 is a collaborative programme of activity with the aim of improving the care of patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Early collaborations with leading US pulmonary sites and registries have already provided real-world validation of e-Lung to improve the identification of patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Brainomix will be exhibiting at ATS (booth #1563) and will have a series of key scientific sessions. The "Imaging-Based Advances in Fibrotic ILD" symposium will take place on Wednesday, May 21 from 11am - 1pm in Rooms 3014-3018, West Building of the Moscone Center. Three (3) Brainomix studies will be presented by Dr Peter George and Prof Anand Devaraj:

e-Lung Biomarkers Are Associated With Future Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Independent of UIP Status on CT

Baseline Quantitative CT Predicts Rate of Decline in Forced Vital Capacity and Clinically Relevant Outcomes in Patients With Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis: Results From the INBUILD Trial

Effect of Nintedanib on Quantitative CT in Patients With Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis: Results From the INBUILD Trial

Notes to Editors

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media Enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

Sue@charles-consultants.com

M +44 (0)7968 726585

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/5321492/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brainomix-presents-robust-validation-of-its-fda-cleared-e-lung-technology-from-its-collaboration-with-boehringer-ingelheim-302456916.html