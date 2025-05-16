WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that approximately $1.5 billion in competitive grant funding has been granted for projects that expand bus manufacturing in the country.This new federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration will help create jobs within the industry by building and renovating bus facilities and expanding accessibility for American families utilizing commuter transit, the Department of Transportation said.'American commuters don't want to pay for deranged, leftist DEI mandates that don't improve the efficiency of their daily commutes. They care about getting home safely and quickly to the families they are working so hard to provide for,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'At FTA, we stripped the unnecessary and wasteful woke requirements our transit manufacturing system was burdened by under the last administration so American manufacturers can focus on building big, beautiful transit systems for American families to reach their destinations safely and efficiently.'FTA is now requiring transit agencies to describe how their projects will improve the accessibility of transportation for families with young children, with a focus on improved access to jobs, healthcare and retail.FTA's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program supports transit agencies in buying and rehabilitating buses and vans and building bus facilities. FTA's Low or No Emission Program helps transit agencies buy or lease buses made in America, purchase equipment, and maintain facilities.In Fiscal Year 2025, approximately $400 million is authorized for the Buses and Bus Facilities Program and $1.1 billion is authorized for the Low or No Emission Program.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX