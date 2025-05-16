OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway has become the 55th country to join the Artemis Accords, committing to the peaceful, transparent, and responsible exploration of space.Norway signed the Artemis Accords at a ceremony held at the Norwegian Space Agency in Oslo Thursday. Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of the Government of Norway in the presence of representatives of the U.S. Government and the Director General of the Norwegian Space Agency.'Now, by signing the Artemis Accords, Norway is not only supporting the future of exploration, but also helping us define it with all our partners for the Moon, Mars, and beyond,' said acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro.'We are pleased to be a part of the Artemis Accords,' said Myrseth. 'This is an important step for enabling Norway to contribute to broader international cooperation to ensure the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.'The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration.The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention and the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices for responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.The United States and Norway have a longstanding relationship in space, dating back to 1962, when NASA supported the first civilian suborbital rocket launch mission above the Arctic Circle from Andøya Space.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX