RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

F irst Quarter 202 5 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB808.3 million (US$111.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB551.6 million in the same period of 2024.

was 28.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.9% in the same period of 2024. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.7 million (US$30.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB132.6 million in the same period of 2024.

"We were pleased to deliver impressive results in the first quarter of 2025 amid a challenging macro environment," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "E-vapor exports from China declined year over year in the first quarter due to bans on disposable products, excise taxes and an evolving regulatory environment, factors that will continue to impact the e-vapor industry as a whole throughout 2025. Stricter regulations are also driving shifts in market dynamics, with a transition to larger-volume e-liquid products emerging as a global trend, reflecting users' demand for convenient and cost-effective products. As a trusted brand with leading product R&D capabilities, robust inventory management systems, and a diverse global presence, RLX is well-positioned to navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape and outperform the market, meeting the needs of adult smokers worldwide."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our effective strategy and ongoing international expansion continued to support sustainable, profitable growth in the first quarter, driving a 46.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB808.3 million. Notably, our non-GAAP income from operations [1] also surged to RMB105.8 million thanks to our impactful cost optimization initiatives and operating leverage. While we expect regulatory and market challenges to persist, we remain confident in our ability to consistently propel high-quality business development and enhance shareholder value through strong strategic execution."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB808.3 million (US$111.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB551.6 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB231.0 million (US$31.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB142.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross margin was 28.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.9% in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.

Operating expenses were RMB153.5 million (US$21.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB194.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB52.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in branding expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB67.5 million (US$9.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB110.0 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB27.1 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB31.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB77.4 million (US$10.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with loss from operations of RMB51.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB105.8 million (US$14.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB23.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Income tax expense was RMB28.2 million (US$3.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB16.3 million in the same period of 2024.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.7 million (US$30.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB132.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB251.1 million (US$34.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB207.5 million in the same period of 2024.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.181 (US$0.025) and RMB0.170 (US$0.023), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.106 and RMB0.101, respectively, in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.204 (US$0.028) and RMB0.191 (US$0.026), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.166 and RMB0.159, respectively, in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB16,159.6 million (US$2,226.9 million), compared with RMB15,870.8 million as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB207.2 million (US$28.5 million).

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net operating profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.



RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, March 31, March 31,

2024 2025 2025

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,593,492 4,711,236 649,226 Restricted cash 50,867 159,517 21,982 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,179,886 2,354,329 324,435 Receivables from online payment platforms 4,722 1,754 242 Short-term investments, net 719,755 1,097,481 151,237 Accounts and notes receivable, net 78,484 145,383 20,034 Inventories 142,552 116,495 16,053 Amounts due from related parties 346,132 184,608 25,440 Prepayments and other current assets, net 185,091 223,593 30,812 Total current assets 9,300,981 8,994,396 1,239,461 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 50,787 46,783 6,447 Intangible assets, net 52,796 50,290 6,930 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,330 1,148 Deferred tax assets, net 38,067 38,067 5,246 Right-of-use assets, net 24,110 26,855 3,701 Long-term bank deposits, net 727,448 732,237 100,905 Long-term investment securities, net 6,599,365 7,104,813 979,069 Goodwill 59,581 59,728 8,231 Other non-current assets, net 9,914 11,979 1,650 Total non-current assets 7,570,068 8,079,082 1,113,327 Total assets 16,871,049 17,073,478 2,352,788







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 458,538 396,163 54,593 Contract liabilities 10,610 5,554 765 Salary and welfare benefits payable 73,740 64,829 8,934 Taxes payable 126,154 152,153 20,967 Short-term loan 40,000 60,000 8,268 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,816 105,298 14,510 Amounts due to related parties 27,401 25,347 3,493 Dividend payable 1,144 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 11,447 10,303 1,421 Total current liabilities 857,850 819,647 112,951







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 16,196 16,226 2,236 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 7,050 13,259 1,827 Total non-current liabilities 23,246 29,485 4,063 Total liabilities 881,096 849,132 117,014















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,988,216 16,221,973 2,235,447 Noncontrolling interests 1,737 2,373 327 Total shareholders' equity 15,989,953 16,224,346 2,235,774







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,871,049 17,073,478 2,352,788

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2024 2024 2025 2025

RMB RMB RMB US$









Net revenues 551,623 813,489 808,300 111,387 Cost of revenues (327,610) (516,305) (477,526) (65,805) Excise tax on products (81,240) (77,278) (99,823) (13,756) Gross profit 142,773 219,906 230,951 31,826









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses (52,887) (45,369) (58,989) (8,129) General and administrative expenses (109,954) (153,710) (67,468) (9,297) Research and development expenses (31,540) (32,374) (27,055) (3,728) Total operating expenses (194,381) (231,453) (153,512) (21,154)









(Loss)/income from operations (51,608) (11,547) 77,439 10,672









Other income:







Interest income, net 158,858 146,664 135,953 18,735 Investment income 12,776 11,072 8,386 1,156 Others, net 28,943 7,497 29,143 4,016 Income before income tax 148,969 153,686 250,921 34,579 Income tax expense (16,344) (26,303) (28,181) (3,884) Net income 132,625 127,383 222,740 30,695 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 717 5,422 700 96 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 131,908 121,961 222,040 30,599









Other comprehensive income/(loss):







Foreign currency translation adjustments 12,706 268,079 (15,671) (2,160) Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment securities (13) (8,151) 2,067 285 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 12,693 259,928 (13,604) (1,875) Total comprehensive income 145,318 387,311 209,136 28,820 Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 730 5,442 636 88 Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 144,588 381,869 208,500 28,732









Net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic 0.106 0.100 0.181 0.025 - Diluted 0.101 0.094 0.170 0.023









Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic 1,249,317,641 1,225,140,420 1,226,330,482 1,226,330,482 - Diluted 1,301,431,007 1,291,925,422 1,308,811,866 1,308,811,866











RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2024 2024 2025 2025

RMB RMB RMB US$ (Loss)/income from operations (51,608) (11,547) 77,439 10,672 Add: share-based compensation expenses







Selling expenses 4,603 13,020 3,310 456 General and administrative expenses 66,414 103,894 24,271 3,345 Research and development expenses 3,881 7,210 745 103 Non-GAAP income from operations 23,290 112,577 105,765 14,576









Net income 132,625 127,383 222,740 30,695 Add: share-based compensation expenses







Selling expenses 4,603 13,020 3,310 456 General and administrative expenses 66,414 103,894 24,271 3,345 Research and development expenses 3,881 7,210 745 103 Non-GAAP net income 207,523 251,507 251,066 34,599









Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 131,908 121,961 222,040 30,599 Add: share-based compensation expenses 74,898 124,124 28,326 3,904 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 206,806 246,085 250,366 34,503









Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic 0.166 0.201 0.204 0.028 - Diluted 0.159 0.190 0.191 0.026 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic 1,249,317,641 1,225,140,420 1,226,330,482 1,226,330,482 - Diluted 1,301,431,007 1,291,925,422 1,308,811,866 1,308,811,866

























RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)













For the three months ended



March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,



2024 2024 2025 2025



RMB RMB RMB US$













Net cash generated from operating activities 4,020 497,011 207,165 28,548

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 420,665 1,901,084 (987,166) (136,035)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (472,885) (130,366) 14,435 1,989

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,903 62,865 (8,040) (1,107)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (45,297) 2,330,594 (773,606) (106,605)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 2,420,058 3,313,765 5,644,359 777,813

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 2,374,761 5,644,359 4,870,753 671,208





















