RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB808.3 million (US$111.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB551.6 million in the same period of 2024.
- Gross margin was 28.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.9% in the same period of 2024.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.7 million (US$30.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB132.6 million in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB251.1 million (US$34.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB207.5 million in the same period of 2024.
"We were pleased to deliver impressive results in the first quarter of 2025 amid a challenging macro environment," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "E-vapor exports from China declined year over year in the first quarter due to bans on disposable products, excise taxes and an evolving regulatory environment, factors that will continue to impact the e-vapor industry as a whole throughout 2025. Stricter regulations are also driving shifts in market dynamics, with a transition to larger-volume e-liquid products emerging as a global trend, reflecting users' demand for convenient and cost-effective products. As a trusted brand with leading product R&D capabilities, robust inventory management systems, and a diverse global presence, RLX is well-positioned to navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape and outperform the market, meeting the needs of adult smokers worldwide."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our effective strategy and ongoing international expansion continued to support sustainable, profitable growth in the first quarter, driving a 46.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB808.3 million. Notably, our non-GAAP income from operations [1] also surged to RMB105.8 million thanks to our impactful cost optimization initiatives and operating leverage. While we expect regulatory and market challenges to persist, we remain confident in our ability to consistently propel high-quality business development and enhance shareholder value through strong strategic execution."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB808.3 million (US$111.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB551.6 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.
Gross profit was RMB231.0 million (US$31.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB142.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Gross margin was 28.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.9% in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives.
Operating expenses were RMB153.5 million (US$21.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB194.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price.
Selling expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB52.9 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in branding expenses, slightly offset by a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB67.5 million (US$9.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB110.0 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB27.1 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB31.5 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB77.4 million (US$10.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with loss from operations of RMB51.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB105.8 million (US$14.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB23.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Income tax expense was RMB28.2 million (US$3.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB16.3 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB222.7 million (US$30.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB132.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB251.1 million (US$34.6 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB207.5 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.181 (US$0.025) and RMB0.170 (US$0.023), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.106 and RMB0.101, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.204 (US$0.028) and RMB0.191 (US$0.026), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.166 and RMB0.159, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB16,159.6 million (US$2,226.9 million), compared with RMB15,870.8 million as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB207.2 million (US$28.5 million).
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net operating profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,593,492
4,711,236
649,226
Restricted cash
50,867
159,517
21,982
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,179,886
2,354,329
324,435
Receivables from online payment platforms
4,722
1,754
242
Short-term investments, net
719,755
1,097,481
151,237
Accounts and notes receivable, net
78,484
145,383
20,034
Inventories
142,552
116,495
16,053
Amounts due from related parties
346,132
184,608
25,440
Prepayments and other current assets, net
185,091
223,593
30,812
Total current assets
9,300,981
8,994,396
1,239,461
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
50,787
46,783
6,447
Intangible assets, net
52,796
50,290
6,930
Long-term investments, net
8,000
8,330
1,148
Deferred tax assets, net
38,067
38,067
5,246
Right-of-use assets, net
24,110
26,855
3,701
Long-term bank deposits, net
727,448
732,237
100,905
Long-term investment securities, net
6,599,365
7,104,813
979,069
Goodwill
59,581
59,728
8,231
Other non-current assets, net
9,914
11,979
1,650
Total non-current assets
7,570,068
8,079,082
1,113,327
Total assets
16,871,049
17,073,478
2,352,788
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
458,538
396,163
54,593
Contract liabilities
10,610
5,554
765
Salary and welfare benefits payable
73,740
64,829
8,934
Taxes payable
126,154
152,153
20,967
Short-term loan
40,000
60,000
8,268
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
108,816
105,298
14,510
Amounts due to related parties
27,401
25,347
3,493
Dividend payable
1,144
-
-
Lease liabilities - current portion
11,447
10,303
1,421
Total current liabilities
857,850
819,647
112,951
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
16,196
16,226
2,236
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
7,050
13,259
1,827
Total non-current liabilities
23,246
29,485
4,063
Total liabilities
881,096
849,132
117,014
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,988,216
16,221,973
2,235,447
Noncontrolling interests
1,737
2,373
327
Total shareholders' equity
15,989,953
16,224,346
2,235,774
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,871,049
17,073,478
2,352,788
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
551,623
813,489
808,300
111,387
Cost of revenues
(327,610)
(516,305)
(477,526)
(65,805)
Excise tax on products
(81,240)
(77,278)
(99,823)
(13,756)
Gross profit
142,773
219,906
230,951
31,826
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(52,887)
(45,369)
(58,989)
(8,129)
General and administrative expenses
(109,954)
(153,710)
(67,468)
(9,297)
Research and development expenses
(31,540)
(32,374)
(27,055)
(3,728)
Total operating expenses
(194,381)
(231,453)
(153,512)
(21,154)
(Loss)/income from operations
(51,608)
(11,547)
77,439
10,672
Other income:
Interest income, net
158,858
146,664
135,953
18,735
Investment income
12,776
11,072
8,386
1,156
Others, net
28,943
7,497
29,143
4,016
Income before income tax
148,969
153,686
250,921
34,579
Income tax expense
(16,344)
(26,303)
(28,181)
(3,884)
Net income
132,625
127,383
222,740
30,695
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
717
5,422
700
96
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
131,908
121,961
222,040
30,599
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
12,706
268,079
(15,671)
(2,160)
Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment securities
(13)
(8,151)
2,067
285
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
12,693
259,928
(13,604)
(1,875)
Total comprehensive income
145,318
387,311
209,136
28,820
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
730
5,442
636
88
Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
144,588
381,869
208,500
28,732
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.106
0.100
0.181
0.025
- Diluted
0.101
0.094
0.170
0.023
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,249,317,641
1,225,140,420
1,226,330,482
1,226,330,482
- Diluted
1,301,431,007
1,291,925,422
1,308,811,866
1,308,811,866
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(Loss)/income from operations
(51,608)
(11,547)
77,439
10,672
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
4,603
13,020
3,310
456
General and administrative expenses
66,414
103,894
24,271
3,345
Research and development expenses
3,881
7,210
745
103
Non-GAAP income from operations
23,290
112,577
105,765
14,576
Net income
132,625
127,383
222,740
30,695
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
4,603
13,020
3,310
456
General and administrative expenses
66,414
103,894
24,271
3,345
Research and development expenses
3,881
7,210
745
103
Non-GAAP net income
207,523
251,507
251,066
34,599
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
131,908
121,961
222,040
30,599
Add: share-based compensation expenses
74,898
124,124
28,326
3,904
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
206,806
246,085
250,366
34,503
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.166
0.201
0.204
0.028
- Diluted
0.159
0.190
0.191
0.026
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,249,317,641
1,225,140,420
1,226,330,482
1,226,330,482
- Diluted
1,301,431,007
1,291,925,422
1,308,811,866
1,308,811,866
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from operating activities
4,020
497,011
207,165
28,548
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
420,665
1,901,084
(987,166)
(136,035)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(472,885)
(130,366)
14,435
1,989
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,903
62,865
(8,040)
(1,107)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(45,297)
2,330,594
(773,606)
(106,605)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
2,420,058
3,313,765
5,644,359
777,813
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
2,374,761
5,644,359
4,870,753
671,208
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.