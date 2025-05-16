Brady Corporation Reports Record Adjusted EPS in its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Tightens its Fiscal 2025 EPS Guidance

Sales for the quarter increased 11.4 percent. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.5 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 0.7 percent.

Diluted EPS increased 3.8 percent to $1.09 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 11.9 percent to a record high of $1.22 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Returned $44.5 million in the quarter to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

The Company's Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance range for the full year ending July 31, 2025 was tightened from a range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share, and the previous range of GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance was updated to $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) ("Brady" or "Company"), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.4 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, growth of 10.5 percent from acquisitions and a decline of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 were $382.6 million compared to $343.4 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 12.9 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 8.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 5.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 5.4 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes increased 2.1 percent to $65.7 million in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, compared to $64.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $8.7 million, was $74.4 million, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.



Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $52.3 million compared to $50.9 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $58.8 million compared to $52.7 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.09 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $1.22 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 10.2 percent from acquisitions, a decline of 0.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decline of 0.4 percent from divestitures. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2025 were $1.12 billion compared to $998.0 million in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 11.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 12.8 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic growth of 5.0 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 1.9 percent in Europe & Australia.



Income before income taxes decreased 1.7 percent to $176.6 million in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, compared to $179.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $28.8 million, was $205.4 million, an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period last year.



Net income in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $139.4 million compared to $141.8 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $161.1 million compared to $147.2 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $2.89 compared to $2.91 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $3.34 compared to $3.03 in the same period last year.

Commentary:

"Our organic sales growth in the Americas & Asia region was strong this quarter, which was driven by our increased investments in research and development and new product launches over the last several years. The result was a new all-time company record quarter of adjusted earnings per share," said Brady's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. "While the tariff situation is currently uncertain, we will continue to focus on the execution of our strategic initiatives and we expect to utilize our global manufacturing presence to navigate trade developments throughout our businesses."



"In addition to our record adjusted EPS this quarter, we also used our strong balance sheet and cash generation to return funds to our shareholders through share buybacks and increased dividends. This quarter, we repurchased 476,000 shares for $33.2 million, and we returned another $11.3 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends," said Brady's Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. "Our balance sheet provides us with the ability to continue to invest in both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value, along with stability during this period of uncertainty surrounding the global trade environment."

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company tightened its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 from $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share. The Company's GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for facility closure and other reorganization costs incurred to date to $3.95 to $4.10 per share, from $3.99 to $4.24 per share.



The assumptions included in fiscal 2025 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $25 million. Fiscal 2025 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2025 and assumes economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady's fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project," "plan" or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady's ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady's Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:

Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887

Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 382,590 $ 343,384 $ 1,116,330 $ 997,991 Cost of goods sold 187,531 166,357 555,739 487,162 Gross margin 195,059 177,027 560,591 510,829 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,191 17,681 56,835 50,215 Selling, general and administrative 108,678 95,803 326,410 283,415 Total operating expenses 127,869 113,484 383,245 333,630 Operating income 67,190 63,543 177,346 177,199 Other (expense) income: Investment and other (expense) income (509 ) 1,596 2,850 4,718 Interest expense (936 ) (728 ) (3,604 ) (2,284 ) Income before income taxes 65,745 64,411 176,592 179,633 Income tax expense 13,482 13,521 37,212 37,874 Net income $ 52,263 $ 50,890 $ 139,380 $ 141,759 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.06 $ 2.92 $ 2.94 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 2.89 $ 2.91 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.06 $ 2.90 $ 2.92 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 2.88 $ 2.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,644 48,004 47,743 48,294 Diluted 48,066 48,386 48,196 48,640

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2025 July 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,154 $ 250,118 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,967 and $6,749 respectively 224,358 185,486 Inventories 189,991 152,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,399 11,382 Total current assets 581,902 599,715 Property, plant and equipment-net 219,082 195,758 Goodwill 682,554 589,611 Other intangible assets 111,685 51,839 Deferred income taxes 20,583 15,596 Operating lease assets 58,118 38,504 Other assets 24,191 24,546 Total $ 1,698,115 $ 1,515,569 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 99,754 $ 84,691 Accrued compensation and benefits 87,506 77,954 Taxes, other than income taxes 19,711 14,061 Accrued income taxes 2,976 7,424 Current operating lease liabilities 15,030 13,382 Other current liabilities 86,809 67,170 Total current liabilities 311,786 264,682 Long-term debt 102,819 90,935 Long-term operating lease liabilities 43,772 25,342 Other liabilities 72,185 67,952 Total liabilities 530,562 448,911 Stockholders' equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock-Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 43,774,580 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock-Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 357,545 353,654 Retained earnings 1,279,168 1,174,025 Treasury stock-7,486,907 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (375,974 ) (351,947 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,734 ) (109,622 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,167,553 1,066,658 Total $ 1,698,115 $ 1,515,569

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended April 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 139,380 $ 141,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,279 22,406 Stock-based compensation expense 9,762 6,422 Deferred income taxes (6,038 ) (6,902 ) Other (181 ) 1,358 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,869 ) (15,915 ) Inventories (8,209 ) 20,861 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,754 ) (1,849 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (26,415 ) 7,347 Income taxes (5,081 ) (4,393 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 122,874 171,094 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,685 ) (69,157 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (147,248 ) - Other 854 (1,174 ) Net cash used in investing activities (165,079 ) (70,331 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (34,237 ) (33,890 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,759 5,583 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,518 ) (2,664 ) Purchase of treasury stock (33,155 ) (72,225 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 206,249 111,790 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (194,365 ) (97,732 ) Other 190 149 Net cash used in financing activities (52,077 ) (88,989 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,682 ) (2,848 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (97,964 ) 8,926 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 250,118 151,532 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 152,154 $ 160,458

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 253,652 $ 224,766 $ 732,926 $ 658,035 Europe & Australia 128,938 118,618 383,404 339,956 Total $ 382,590 $ 343,384 $ 1,116,330 $ 997,991 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 5.4 % 4.5 % 5.0 % 3.0 % Acquisitions 8.6 % - % 7.9 % - % Currency (1.1 )% (0.1 )% (1.0 )% - % Divestiture - % (3.5 )% (0.5 )% (3.5 )% Total 12.9 % 0.9 % 11.4 % (0.5 )% Europe & Australia Organic (5.4 )% 4.4 % (1.9 )% 2.8 % Acquisitions 14.2 % - % 14.8 % - % Currency (0.1 )% (0.6 )% (0.1 )% 1.9 % Total 8.7 % 3.8 % 12.8 % 4.7 % Total Company Organic 1.6 % 4.5 % 2.6 % 3.0 % Acquisitions 10.5 % - % 10.2 % - % Currency (0.7 )% (0.3 )% (0.5 )% 0.6 % Divestiture - % (2.3 )% (0.4 )% (2.4 )% Total 11.4 % 1.9 % 11.9 % 1.2 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 57,164 $ 49,697 $ 158,148 $ 143,489 Europe & Australia 17,478 19,537 41,872 51,335 Total segment profit $ 74,642 $ 69,234 $ 200,020 $ 194,824 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 22.5 % 22.1 % 21.6 % 21.8 % Europe & Australia 13.6 % 16.5 % 10.9 % 15.1 % Total 19.5 % 20.2 % 17.9 % 19.5 % Three months ended April 30, Nine months ended April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total segment profit $ 74,642 $ 69,234 $ 200,020 $ 194,824 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (7,452 ) (5,691 ) (22,674 ) (17,625 ) Investment and other income (509 ) 1,596 2,850 4,718 Interest expense (936 ) (728 ) (3,604 ) (2,284 ) Income before income taxes $ 65,745 $ 64,411 $ 176,592 $ 179,633