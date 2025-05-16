WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) has agreed to accelerate the closing of its previously announced acquisition by Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) to occur contemporaneously with Charter's combination with Cox. There are no changes to any other transaction terms. Liberty Broadband has also agreed to provide its voting support for the Charter and Cox combination. The acquisition of Liberty Broadband by Charter is subject to the completion of the spin-off of Liberty Broadband's GCI business by way of a distribution to its common stockholders, which is expected to occur in summer 2025.If Charter and Cox do not complete their transaction, Liberty Broadband may elect to accelerate the close of its transaction with Charter to occur on the later of: the tenth business day after the termination of the Charter and Cox deal; and the third business day after the satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions to the Liberty Broadband and Charter transaction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX