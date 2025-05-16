Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Wi2Wi Corporation (TSX-V:YTY)(OTC PINK:ISEYF) a leader in precision timing devices, frequency control products, and wireless technologies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Financial Highlights (Reported in $USD)

Revenue of $1.55 million, representing a 3% increase compared to $1.50 million in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

Gross profit of $172,000 (11% margin), up from $151,000 (10% margin) in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

Net loss of $417,000, compared to a net loss of $362,000 in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

Cash on hand as of March 31, 2025: $422,000

Net cash used in operations of: $542,000

Working capital of: $3.13 million

CEO Commentary

Ted Clark, CEO stated, "Revenue and gross margin show modest improvements as we continue to work toward a full resolution of the inventory issue that carried into this period. Our focus remains on operational execution, product quality, and supporting key customers in our core frequency control business. We are continuing to align our resources with our Precision Devices frequency control business, which we believe will position us to continue to capture long-term opportunities in aerospace, industrial, and defense markets."

First Quarter Operational Highlights

During the period, the Company completed a strategic reallocation of resources, eliminating further investment and commercial activity in its wireless connectivity division to fully concentrate on its core frequency control business under the Precision Devices ("PDI") brand.

During the period, the Company identified a quality issue in a recent shipment related to a specific component ordered by a major customer. The issue was promptly investigated and traced to a single account, with corrective action taken immediately. Following resolution, the customer placed a follow-on order valued at approximately $500,000 for the same component. This development reflects the Company's strong customer relationships and its responsiveness in addressing quality. concerns.

On February 13, 2025, the Company announced closing of a non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 7,300,000 units at a price of $0.05CDN per Unit, for total gross proceeds $365,000CDN. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10CDN for a period of two years from closing of the Offering, February 13, 2027, subject to an acceleration clause.

On March 5, the Company announced closing of a non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 11,799,700 units at a price of $0.05CDN per Unit, for total gross proceeds $589,985CDN. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10CDN for a period of two years from closing of the Offering, March 5, 2027, subject to an acceleration clause.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Overview (unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter 1, 2025 Quarter 1, 2024 Revenue $ 1,553 $ 1,508 Net income (417 ) (362 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations (542 ) (145 ) Total assets 9,731 7,031 Cash on hand 422 636 Total current liabilities 1,662 1,399 Shareholders' equity 3,320 3,615

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a specialized electronic component supplier with expertise in all aspects of frequency control devices as well as in wireless technologies. Wi2Wi's Precision Devices brand of products has earned a premier spot in numerous key markets including avionics, aerospace, industrial equipment, government, and the US military. Wi2Wi's frequency control products are best-in-class and of the highest quality.

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi's headquarters, design center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are located in the heart of America's industrial belt in Middleton, WI. Wi2Wi can deliver specific solutions using its in-house design and manufacturing expertise, as well as leveraging many tier-1 global partnerships with numerous industry leading silicon and wireless technology suppliers.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class sales leaders. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders all of which augment a US-based direct sales team.

Wi2Wi is extremely proud to serve hundreds of the world's top companies with its made-in-America products.

