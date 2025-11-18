Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Leadership Transition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Wi2Wi Corporation (TSX-V:YTY)(OTC:ISEYF) a leader in precision timing devices, frequency control products, and wireless technologies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and leadership transition.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Reported in $USD)

Revenue of $1.75 million, representing a 3% increase compared to $1.71 million in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

Gross profit of $219,000 down from $468,000 (27% margin) in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

EBITDA loss of $141,306 compared to an EBITDA profit of $172,564 in the same period of Fiscal 2024

Net loss of $351,000, compared to a net loss of $78,000 in the same period of Fiscal 2024.

Cash on hand as of September 30, 2025: $292,000

Net cash used in operations of: $361,000

Working capital of: $2.75 million

CEO Commentary

Ted Clark, CEO stated, "Our third quarter results reflect the continued impact of the earlier quality issue, and while this has weighed on our performance, we are seeing signs of stabilization across the business. Customer confidence is returning, operational consistency is improving, and we are cautiously optimistic as we move into 2026. With strengthened processes and a clearer focus on execution, Wi2Wi is better positioned to build on its core strengths and support long-term growth."

A major shareholder demonstrated strong confidence in Wi2Wi's strategy and future potential by providing additional financial support. These funds will strengthen working capital and bolster inventory levels, enabling the Company to advance with a clear focus on execution and growth in its core avionics, industrial, and defense markets. Alongside this, Wi2Wi has expanded its sales team to enhance outreach and build new partnerships. Management expects these actions to drive significant increases in sales activity and partnership opportunities in the second half of the year.

Leadership Transition

Wi2Wi today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ted Clark will be stepping down from his role to spend more time with his family. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Clark for his leadership during a challenging period, including strengthening the Company's core Precision Devices business and reinforcing key customer relationships. His efforts have positioned Wi2Wi for its next phase of growth.

The Company has appointed Sue Amarin as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Amarin brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in semiconductors, engineered electronic systems, and mission-critical industrial markets, with key roles at Intel, Micron Technology, and Blaize. Her track record includes scaling revenue across global industrial and defense accounts, improving operational execution, and leading high-impact technical customer engagement teams.

In her first year, Ms. Amarin will focus on strengthening sales execution, elevating customer engagement, tightening operational alignment across engineering and manufacturing, and accelerating design-in activity with high-reliability OEM accounts. These initiatives are intended to enhance responsiveness, improve margin quality, and support more predictable growth across Wi2Wi's core markets.

"Our thanks go to Ted for his commitment and steady leadership," said Gary DuBroc, Chair of the Board. "He helped sharpen the Company's strategic focus and put in place the operational groundwork needed to support future performance. We are also very pleased to welcome Sue as our new CEO. Her deep technical background, commercial discipline, and strong customer-centric philosophy are exactly what Wi2Wi needs going forward."

"I am excited to join Wi2Wi at a pivotal time," said Ms. Amarin. "The Company has a strong foundation in precision timing solutions and a respected reputation among demanding aerospace, defense, and industrial customers. My priority is to ensure we listen closely to our customers, execute with discipline, and align our teams around delivering the performance, reliability, and responsiveness that these markets require. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire Wi2Wi team to unlock the Company's full potential."

Mr. Clark will remain available to support a smooth and orderly transition.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Overview (unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter 3, 2025 Quarter 3, 2024 Revenue $ 1,754 $ 1,709 Net income (351 ) (78 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations (361 ) (212 ) Total assets 8,561 9,224 Cash on hand 292 467 Total current liabilities 1,143 1,286 Shareholders' equity 2,821 3,306

Detailed and historical financial information is available here.

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a specialized electronic component supplier with expertise in all aspects of frequency control components. Wi2Wi's Precision Devices brand of products has earned a premier spot in numerous key markets including avionics, aerospace, industrial equipment, government, and the US military. Wi2Wi's frequency control products are best-in-class and of the highest quality.

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi's headquarters, design center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are located in the heart of America's industrial belt in Middleton, WI. Wi2Wi can deliver specific solutions using its in-house design and manufacturing expertise, as well as leveraging many tier-1 global partnerships with numerous industry leading silicon suppliers.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class sales leaders. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders all of which augment a US-based direct sales team.

Wi2Wi is extremely proud to serve many of the world's top companies with its made-in-America products.

