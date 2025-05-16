Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 14:46 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q1 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Finanznachrichten News

Frontline plc.'s preliminary first quarter 2025 results will be released on Friday May 23, 2025, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q1 2025 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zwyh32nd)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q1 2025 Conference Call (https://nor01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fregister-conf.media-server.com%2Fregister%2FBIcce6e6ce2a964e8da777d093e09d41ca&data=05%7C02%7Chilmar.bugge%40frontmgt.no%7C1972f56ccf6340871bf308dd9203f99f%7C73cb7203e06f49e08fa31680d8406af5%7C1%7C0%7C638827268283827426%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TzLjMJVLySqNf4pp6UrI%2B5a7apgBUyNwKKtA%2BoD8zqk%3D&reserved=0)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.


The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from https://www.frontlineplc.cy/ (https://www.frontlineplc.cy/)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
