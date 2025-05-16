RedChip Companies, Inc.: BioVie and Liberty Star Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) and Liberty Star Minerals (OTCQB:LBSR) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

In an exclusive interview, Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share how BioVie is unlocking the science of longevity through novel therapeutics targeting neurodegenerative diseases and advanced liver conditions. Do highlights the Company's lead drug candidate, bezisterim, a first-in-class small molecule designed to combat chronic inflammation and insulin resistance-key drivers in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, as well as Long COVID. He also discusses BIV201, BioVie's Orphan-designated liver therapy being developed to treat - and may become the first approved treatment - for ascites, an end-stage liver disease condition of 50%+ mortality rate in 12 months. With multiple clinical programs advancing across Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials and a clear path toward commercialization, BioVie is positioned at the forefront of transformative healthcare innovation.

Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star, and Liberty Star board member Gerardo King, appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to highlight the Company's dual-track strategy targeting high-grade gold and large-scale copper-gold mineralization in Arizona. They discuss recent bonanza-grade assay results from the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, where surface samples have returned values as high as 107.5 g/t gold, and the validation of a porphyry copper system at the Hay Mountain Project through Liberty Star's 2024 drill campaign. With gold prices near all-time highs and copper demand surging amid global electrification, Liberty Star is actively pursuing a joint venture to accelerate project development while minimizing shareholder dilution. The company's experienced leadership and strategic positioning in one of North America's most prolific mining regions underscore its potential to unlock significant value through near- and long-term exploration success.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Long COVID, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-kB, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NFkB homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of Long COVID. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About Liberty Star

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR:OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America's richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

