Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - ARES Capital Markets Group is pleased to announce it is a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Ares Capital Markets Group is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About ARES Capital Markets Group

ARES Capital Markets Group (ARES CMG) is a strategic advisory and digital media firm specializing in capital markets consulting and market-making solutions for publicly traded companies. With a proven track record across more than 300 issuers, ARES CMG bridges sophisticated financial strategy with cutting-edge digital visibility to elevate companies in today's hyper-competitive market environment.

Led by veteran market technician Rodney Raanan, CMT, ARES CMG brings over two decades of hands-on experience in portfolio trading, shareholder analysis, liquidity enhancement, and financial media strategy. From small-cap disruptors to mid-cap innovators, the firm tailors market-aware campaigns that combine block trade analysis, cap table intelligence, and high-impact media distribution to help issuers cut through the noise and gain attention where it matters most.

Whether navigating activist challenges, amplifying stock awareness, or structuring targeted media campaigns, ARES CMG equips its clients with actionable insights, elite media access, and a vast partner network across major outlets, social channels, and institutional circles. Every engagement is custom-built - designed to fuel growth, maximize exposure, and support corporate milestones in real time.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

