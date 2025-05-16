EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Alternative method for verifying shareholders' eligibility to participate and vote at the shareholders meeting



16.05.2025





The Management Board of Eleving Group (the "Company") hereby announces an alternative method for verifying shareholders' eligibility to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("General Meeting") of the Company to be held on 2 June 2025 at 11:00 CEST at the office of GSK Stockmann SA office, located at 44, Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg.



Instead of requiring shareholders to obtain individual Record Date Confirmations from their depositary banks according to the Convening Notice published on 2 May 2025 regarding the General Meeting, the Company will determine shareholder eligibility based on the shareholder list provided by Nasdaq CSD as the applicable central securities depository, as of the Record Date (i.e. 19 May 2025).



As a result, in order to attend the General Meeting shareholders (i) must provide only the duly completed, dated and signed Attendance, Proxy and Voting Form at the latest until 26 May 2025 17:00 EEST and (ii) are not required to obtain or submit individual Record Date Confirmations from their depositary banks.



The date and time of the General Meeting remain unchanged.



This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Convening Notice of the General Meeting, published on 2 May 2025 by the Company. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Convening Notice of the General Meeting, unless otherwise stated.



All information in connection with the General Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://www.eleving.com/investors/shares .



Should shareholders have any questions regarding their participation or voting at the General Meeting, or wish to discuss any aspect of this announcement or the Convening Notice of the General Meeting, they are encouraged to contact the Company by e-mail at investors@eleving.com



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued goes beyond EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.







