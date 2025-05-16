WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly will convene from May 19 to 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme 'One World for Health.'The Health Assembly, or WHA78, will bring together high-level country representatives and other stakeholders to address health challenges. This year's gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.This year's theme underscores the World Health Organization's enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere should have an equal chance to live a healthy life, the UN health agency said in a press release.WHA78 will consider the Pandemic Agreement, a landmark proposal developed over three years of intense negotiations by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, composed of all WHO Member States. The adoption of the agreement is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard the world from a repeat of the suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.'This year's World Health Assembly will be truly historic with countries, after 3 years of negotiations, considering for adoption the first global compact to better protect people from pandemics,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'The Pandemic Agreement can make the world safer by boosting collaboration among countries fairly in the preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics.'WHO's sustainable financing is a key priority of the Health Assembly. Member States will consider a scheduled 20% increase in assessed contributions (membership fees), towards the next Program Budget 2026-2027.Member States will assess progress made over the past year, including a review of the 2024 Results Report - the final report measuring progress toward WHO's Triple Billion targets under its Thirteenth General Programme of Work.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX