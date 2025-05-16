CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood was bolstered by expectations of a lower likelihood of a recession in the U.S. Easing trade tensions also supported sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading slightly above the flatline. Major markets in Europe are trading in the green. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index is trading just below the flatline. Bond yields mostly declined. Crude oil prices gained amidst waning fears of a recession in the U.S. and an easing in the global trade tensions. Gold continued the whipsawing trend with a massive decline. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,435.00, up 0.27% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,936.80, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 23,807.92, up 0.54% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,666.89, up 0.38% France's CAC 40 at 7,880.19, up 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,430.05, up 0.33% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,753.72, up 0.00% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,343.70, up 0.56% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,367.46, down 0.40% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,345.05, down 0.46%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1195, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3284, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 145.65, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6415, up 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3966, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 100.83, down 0.04%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.404%, down 1.14% Germany at 2.5750%, down 1.94% France at 3.248%, down 1.52% U.K. at 4.6735%, up 0.27% Japan at 1.449%, down 0.34%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $64.88, up 0.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $61.93, up 0.50%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,175.85, down 1.57%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $103,691.02, up 1.34% Ethereum at $2,623.83, up 2.85% XRP at $2.42, down 1.99% BNB at $654.80, up 0.36% Solana at $172.91, up 1.30%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX