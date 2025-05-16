Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
16.05.25 | 13:28
10,600 Euro
-0,24 % -0,026
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60610,64617:03
10,60610,64617:03
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 15:38 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paramount VetNet Coffee With Vets: Maurice P. Kerry of CBS' Beyond The Gates

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Join the Paramount Veterans Network for an inspiring, monthly podcast-style panel discussion and interview that brings together military veterans, families, and advocates for powerful conversations and stories. Each episode dives into the rich backgrounds and experiences of our guests-whether they're veterans, veteran service organizations, or military-themed creators. From behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite military-themed shows, to personal stories of resilience and camaraderie, this is your front-row seat to engaging with the military community in an impactful way. Grab your coffee (or tea) and connect with those who've served and those who support them.

The Paramount Veterans Network hosted another engaging session featuring guest host, Montel Williams, Marine Corps/Navy Veteran, tv host, producer, author speaking to special guest, CBS' Beyond The Gates' Maurice P. Kerry, Marine Corps Veteran and actor. In this episode, Maurice opened up about overcoming PTSD, homelessness, and personal loss as well as transforming pain into purpose. His journey from combat boots to call sheets is a testament to grit, growth, and never giving up.

Maurice also chatted recently with Paramount VetNet's Betty Diaz during a powerful fireside chat hosted by OppZo, a mission-driven FinTech company who provides fair and affordable working capital to SMB Government Contractors. The event entitled "From the Battlefield to the Big Screen.", featured a night of purpose-driven storytelling, resilience, and reinvention by Maurice's journey. View the full story here!

View other Paramount VetNet Coffee Chats here!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-vetnet-coffee-with-vets-maurice-p.-kerry-of-cbs-beyond-the-gates-1028610

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.