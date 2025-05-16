Paramount VetNet Coffee With Vets: Maurice P. Kerry of CBS' Beyond The Gates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Join the Paramount Veterans Network for an inspiring, monthly podcast-style panel discussion and interview that brings together military veterans, families, and advocates for powerful conversations and stories. Each episode dives into the rich backgrounds and experiences of our guests-whether they're veterans, veteran service organizations, or military-themed creators. From behind-the-scenes insights into your favorite military-themed shows, to personal stories of resilience and camaraderie, this is your front-row seat to engaging with the military community in an impactful way. Grab your coffee (or tea) and connect with those who've served and those who support them.

The Paramount Veterans Network hosted another engaging session featuring guest host, Montel Williams, Marine Corps/Navy Veteran, tv host, producer, author speaking to special guest, CBS' Beyond The Gates' Maurice P. Kerry, Marine Corps Veteran and actor. In this episode, Maurice opened up about overcoming PTSD, homelessness, and personal loss as well as transforming pain into purpose. His journey from combat boots to call sheets is a testament to grit, growth, and never giving up.

Maurice also chatted recently with Paramount VetNet's Betty Diaz during a powerful fireside chat hosted by OppZo, a mission-driven FinTech company who provides fair and affordable working capital to SMB Government Contractors. The event entitled "From the Battlefield to the Big Screen.", featured a night of purpose-driven storytelling, resilience, and reinvention by Maurice's journey. View the full story here!

View other Paramount VetNet Coffee Chats here!

