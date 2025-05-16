As from May 19, 2025, Africa Oil Corp. will change company name to Meren Energy Inc.

Old company name: Africa Oil Corp.

New company name: Meren Energy Inc.

Old ticker: AOI

New ticker: MER

The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 22, 2025. The order book will not change.

Current ISIN: CA00829Q1019 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2025 New ISIN code: CA5889141019 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 22, 2025

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com