WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a new collaboration between NASA and the Smithsonian Institution, scientists have achieved a breakthrough that they can detect the changes in a volcano from space with the help of satellite images.Scientists know that changing tree leaves can indicate when a nearby volcano is becoming more active and might erupt.As volcanic magma ascends through the Earth's crust, it releases carbon dioxide and other gases which rise to the surface. Trees that take up the carbon dioxide become greener and more lush. These changes are visible in images from NASA satellites such as Landsat 8, along with airborne instruments flown as part of the Airborne Validation Unified Experiment: Land to Ocean, or AVUELO, NASA said in a press release.Ten percent of the world's population lives in areas susceptible to volcanic hazards. People who live or work within a few miles of an eruption face dangers that include ejected rock, dust, and surges of hot, toxic gases. Further away, people and property are susceptible to mudslides, ash-falls, and tsunamis that can follow volcanic blasts. There's no way to prevent volcanic eruptions, which makes the early signs of volcanic activity crucial for public safety. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, NASA's Landsat mission partner, the United States is one of the world's most volcanically active countries.When magma rises underground before an eruption, it releases gases, including carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide. The sulfur compounds are readily detectable from orbit. But the volcanic carbon dioxide emissions that precede sulfur dioxide emissions - and provide one of the earliest indications that a volcano is no longer dormant - are difficult to distinguish from space.