WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly above the flatline amidst waning fears of a recession in the U.S. that has bolstered market sentiment across regions and asset classes.Overall crypto market capitalization has increased to $3.33 trillion implying an overnight gain of 1.6 percent. Close to 75 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 5.4 percent to $125 billion.Broadly positive sentiment prevailed in the crypto spectrum. Meme category cryptos rallied 0.34 percent in the past 24 hours to $70 billion or 2.12 percent of the overall crypto market. AI & Big Data category cryptocurrencies also witnessed a gain of 0.72 percent in market capitalization as it touched $38 billion or 1.14 percent of the overall crypto market.Market capitalization of stablecoins however increased 0.56 percent overnight to $246 billion. The not-so-volatile cryptocurrency category currently accounts for 7.42 percent of the overall crypto market.The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the cryptocurrency market reflected the market mood. The index is currently at 69 denoting 'greed'. It was at 71 a day ago and 70 a week ago and both connoted a state of 'greed' in the market.Bitcoin gained 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $103,845. It is currently trading 5 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $104,432 and $101441 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency is trading with gains of 0.3 percent over the 7-day horizon and 24 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains exceed 11 percent.Ethereum added 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $2,597. Ether has rallied 9.8 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to 22 percent. Ether's current trading price is 47 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,646 and $2,482.Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $115 million on Thursday versus inflows of $320 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped inflows with $410 million. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) recorded outflows of $132 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that witnessed outflows of $124 million.Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed outflows of $40 million versus inflows of $64million on Wednesday.Bitcoin's market share stands at 62 percent whereas Ethereum currently accounts for 9.5 percent of the overall crypto market.Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 34th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.4th ranked XRP slipped 0.7 percent overnight to trade at $2.43, around 37 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB gained 0.63 percent overnight at its current trading price of $654.04.6th ranked Solana added 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $173.45.8th ranked Dogecoin gained 2.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.2284. DOGE is currently trading 69 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano rallied 2.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.7821. The trading price is 75 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON added 0.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2721.74th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 9.7 percent. 63rd ranked EOS (EOS), 61st ranked Story (IP), and 15th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE), all added more than 9 percent overnight.71st ranked Quant (QNT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 3.9 percent. 70th ranked optimism (OP) followed with losses of 2.9 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX