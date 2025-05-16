BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Directorate Change

The Company announces the appointment of John Whittle as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2025.

John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a highly experienced non-executive director, specialising in London listed funds, often acting as Audit Committee Chair. John had a successful executive career in the investment funds industry, including serving as Finance Director of Close Fund Services, and before that in high-tech service industries, including serving as CEO of Hugh Symons Group PLC. John is a resident of Guernsey.

Apart from the details below, there are no disclosures to be made in respect of UKLR 6.4.8. All of John Whittle's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by UKLR 6.4.8(1).

Directorships

Current:

Company Name: The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Sancus Lending Group Limited Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited

Previous (within the last five years):

Company Name: International Public Partnerships Ltd India Capital Growth Fund Ltd Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001