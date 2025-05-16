BH Macro Limited - Directorate Change
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Directorate Change
The Company announces the appointment of John Whittle as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2025.
John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a highly experienced non-executive director, specialising in London listed funds, often acting as Audit Committee Chair. John had a successful executive career in the investment funds industry, including serving as Finance Director of Close Fund Services, and before that in high-tech service industries, including serving as CEO of Hugh Symons Group PLC. John is a resident of Guernsey.
Apart from the details below, there are no disclosures to be made in respect of UKLR 6.4.8. All of John Whittle's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by UKLR 6.4.8(1).
Directorships
Current:
Company Name:
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
Sancus Lending Group Limited
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited
Previous (within the last five years):
Company Name:
International Public Partnerships Ltd
India Capital Growth Fund Ltd
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
