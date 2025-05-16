Canadian Solar says its net profit plunged nearly 92% in the first quarter of 2025 on falling margins, while China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC) says the Shanghai Stock Exchange has approved its targeted A-share issuance to raise up to CNY 15 billion (USD 2. 09 billion) for energy projects. Canadian Solar said its first-quarter profit for 2025 fell 91. 83% year over year to CNY 47. 26 million ($6. 58 million), as revenue dropped 10. 54% to CNY 8. 586 billion amid declining margins across core business lines. Module shipments rose 9. 4% to 6. 9 GW. Its energy storage unit, e-STORAGE, posted a ...

