Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / We're pleased to share Tapestry was named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-being 2025 list, which recognizes select companies as leaders in supporting their employees' mental health.

We know mental health is important to our teams around the world - it's important to Tapestry too. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where everyone feels energized and can reach their full potential, and supporting our people's well-being is a key part of that.

Our benefits and resources, including free counseling, wellness days, flexible schedules, mindfulness content, and Mental Health First Aid Certification are designed to help our people make mental health a priority by making it easier for them to care for their mental health and that of their loved ones.

I've attended meditation sessions for over six years. They're an amazing resource especially on the days where you need that 15-minute reset. Tapestry provides so many resources for employees to tap into to take care of our mental health- that's why it's such a great place to work.

This recognition is testament to the collective efforts of our global team in fostering a caring and supportive workplace that prioritizes mental health. Thank you to everyone who makes Tapestry a great place to work!

