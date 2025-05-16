YUAN High-Tech: YUAN Unveils Next-Gen AI Robotics Powered by NVIDIA for Land, Sea & Air

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YUAN, a leader in Industrial Video PCs, is redefining real-time video analytics and autonomous decision-making with its Pandora NX Super and AIR NX Super platforms. Built on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform, these advanced solutions bring groundbreaking innovations to maritime safety, agricultural optimization, and aerial inspections.

Smart Sea Patrol: Enhancing Maritime Safety

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, YUAN's Smart Sea Patrol delivers real-time threat detection and 360-degree monitoring of maritime environments. Through Isaac ROS and DeepStream SDK integration, it processes multi-sensor data seamlessly, enabling rapid hazard identification, unauthorized vessel detection, and environmental threat analysis-ideal for coast guard operations and offshore monitoring.

Smart Farming: Revolutionizing Agricultural Efficiency

YUAN's Smart Farming solutions leverage NVIDIA Isaac Sim for precise crop monitoring and resource optimization. Enhanced by Jetson Orin NX Super, it integrates GNSS, LiDAR, and Isaac ROS for real-time pathfinding and environmental analysis. Drone-based analytics enable rapid pest detection, water stress monitoring, and targeted spraying, maximizing yield while reducing waste.

Smart Drone: Pushing the Limits of Aerial Inspections

Built on Jetson Orin NX, YUAN's Smart Drone delivers high-resolution, low-latency aerial inspections. Leveraging NVIDIA CUDA and TensorRT, it excels in infrastructure monitoring, emergency response, and agricultural surveys. With real-time AI processing and 5G support, it ensures instant anomaly detection and rapid decision-making.

Empowering AI Vision with NVIDIA Robotics Technology

Powered by the NVIDIA Isaac Platform, YUAN's solutions enable real-time edge AI, multi-sensor fusion, and scalable deployment. The upcoming ARC AI Platform aims to redefine humanoid robotics with enhanced environmental interaction and human-like autonomy.

Join us at COMPUTEX 2025 - AI Technology Service Area, Booth I0810, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Discover YUAN's next-gen AI robotics for land, sea, and air.

Learn More:www.yuan.com.tw

