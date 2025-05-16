BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start and a subsequent rise to higher levels Friday morning, the Switzerland market remained firm despite paring some gains, and ended the day's session on a bright note.Data showing a sharp jump in Swiss industrial production in the first-quarter aided sentiment.The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,375.48, settled at 12,335.09, gaining 107.81 points or 0.88%.Richemont rallied almost 7% after reporting higher net profit and sales in its fiscal 2025 on strong Jewellery performance. Meanwhile, earnings from continuing operations was lower than last year amid weak China results. Further, the luxury goods firm declared higher dividend.The Board proposed to pay an ordinary dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per 1 A share, a 9% increase in the ordinary dividend over the prior year. The dividend will be payable following the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place in Geneva on September 10.In the year, profit attributable to owners of the parent company grew 17% to 2.75 billion euros from last year's 2.36 billion euros. Earnings per share reached 4.671 euros, compared to 4.077 euros last year.Sonova gained about 2.85% and Alcon climbed nearly 2.5%. Sandoz Group advanced 1.8%.Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group, Novartis, Swisscom, Sika and Roche Holdings gained 1 to 1.3%.Swiss Life Holding closed nearly 3% down. Julius Baer drifted down 2.6%, while VAT Group and Logitech International lost 1.82% and 1.74%, respectively.Adecco, Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Swatch Group and Partners Group closed lower by 0.6 to 1.1%.Data from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed that industrial production in Switzerland grew by 8.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, accelerating from a downwardly revised 2.1% gain in the previous three-month period. This marked the fourth consecutive period of rising industrial activity and the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, industrial activity surged 5.4% in the first quarter of 2025, rebounding from a downwardly revised 0.7% fall in the previous three-month period.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX